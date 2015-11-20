​Mikail Jabbarov: Establishment of Association to give impetus to Azerbaijani-Russian relations

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ "If we talk about directions of cooperation in education between Azerbaijan and Russia, our relations are not limited just by the education sector."

Report informs, Education Minister Mikail Jabbarov said on Friday.

According to him, yesterday he met with Minister of Education and Science of Russian Federation Dmitry Livanov with the leadership of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and representatives of the Science Development Fund under the President of Azerbaijan.

"This reflects the depth and potential of the relations that exist between Russia and Azerbaijan. The main aim of the Association is to give impetus to cooperation and an opportunity for our students, professors, teachers to maximize closer in-depth cooperation. All of us will benefit from this, because it will be an adding effects, result in our economies, to the creation of human capital and, of course, in a joint educational and research projects that reflect the spirit of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan", the minister said.