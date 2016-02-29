Mexican Ambassador visits Azerbaijan University of Languages

Baku. 29 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 29, the Ambassador of Mexico, Mr. Rodrigo Labardini met with with the Acting Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL) , Mr. Dunyamin Yunusov, with the aim of promoting bilateral cooperation.

Report was told in the press service of the Embassy, the general data on this center of higher education and cooperation links with foreign universities were presented to Ambassador Labardini, who visited the AUL for the first time.

In addition, the diplomat was briefed on the activities of the different language centers operating in this University. Ambassador of Mexico, meanwhile, discussed the development of bilateral relations and implementation of joint projects.

The parties expressed their desire for a strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the field of education.