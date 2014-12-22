"Media and education dialogue" conference kicks off in Baku

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/The practical conference on the "Media and educational dialogue" in the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Azerbaijan kicked off today. Report informs, the representatives of the ministry, the heads of the press services of the higher education institutions and media organizations, well-known education experts and journalists at the conference held by the organizational support of the Ministry of Education.

The rector of the Academy Urkhan Alakbarov made a welcome speech and stated that today, a number of reforms in education are made: "We should appreciate Education Minister Michael Cabbarov's reforms in this sphere. Of course, all of the work done in this direction is for the development of the education. The head of the Sector Working with NGOs and the media of the Ministry of Education's Information Department, Jasarat Valehov Valehov made a presentation on "the Preparation and dissemination press releases" in the first panel "PR Technologies". He highlighted the issues on the promotion of effective and successful relationship with the media, the contents and structure of press releases, the importance of what to reflect in the news, the establishment of relations with public. J. Valehov noted that the aim is to continue the discussion in the framework of "Media and educational dialogue" by the Ministry of Education. So, we will be to improve the experience of working with media organizations of various classification, listen to the opinions of experts who are concerned with education and media, as well as, learn the experiences from them that we can share in the future."

Then, the disscussion was held on the presentations and the questions were answered.