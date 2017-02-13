Master classes in 'Sports Journalism', 'Sports medicine and rehabilitation' specialties will be in English

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated February 8, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sports has hosted a press conference on "Changing classification of qualifications in higher education master's level" and to increase the specialties of "Sports Journalism", "Sports medicine and rehabilitation" to master's degree.

Report informs, in the event, rector of the academy Fuad Hajiyev said that there is a need for specialties of sports journalism, sports medicine and rehabilitation.

Rector stated intention to hold master exams in two stages: "First stage will be theoretical, the second interview. No restriction will be imposed to the students of any higher institutions. Trainings will be held together with other sports organizations on various topics".

F.Hajiyev said that appeal was made for allocation of 10 seats on each specialty as well as that the education will be conducted in English: "It will be difficult to find English-speaking masters. Teachers mainly will be foreigners, however, training of local teaching staff is necessary".