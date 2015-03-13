Manuscripts relating to Azerbaijan will be investigated in Israel

Baku.13 March.REPORT.AZ/ Member of the Presidium of the International Association Israel-Azerbaijan, expert on international affairs, PhD of Haifa University Arye Gut visited the ANAS Institute of Manuscripts. Report was told about this from the Institute.

Deputy Director of the Institute for Science, Doctor of Philology Aybeniz Aliyeva Kengerli informed the guests about the activities of the Institute.

Expansion of cooperation between the National Library of Israel and the ANAS Institute of Manuscripts, as well as researching manuscripts belonging to Azerbaijan and stored in the archives of Israel, with a further return them to Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting.