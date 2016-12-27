“Mammad Amin Rasulzade. Personality and activities” book included in National Digital Memory database

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ Book “Mammad Amin Rasulzadeh. Personality and activities” has been included to the fund of Central Scientific Library.

Report was informed in the library, the book was published in accordance with order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on “Celebration of 130th anniversary of M.A.Rasulzade” on November 22, 2013.

Works of philology professor Hasan Guliyev on life and activities of M.A.Resulzadeh in various genres (play, narrative film, etc.)have been compiled in the publication.