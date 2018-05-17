Maleyka Abbaszadeh: This year, admission plan for higher education institutions in Azerbaijan reached to 45,159 places

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The admission plan on bachelor for the 2018-2019 academic has been 45,159 by increasing approximately 2303 places (5.37%).

Report informs, Maleyka Abbaszadeh, Chairman of the Board of the State Examination Center (DIM) told journalists.

She said that there is no decrease in the admission plan of any specialty group: "The increase on qualification groups is different. Admission plan is 4% in the I group, 3.5% in the 2nd group, 9% in the III group and 8% in the V group".

M.Abbaszadeh added that, the number of state-ordered places increased by 1.3% in the admission plan: "This means increase of 32 admission plans compared to the previous year. Different increase does not mean that admission plans increased in all universities. For example, admission plans decreased by 26% in Azerbaijan Medical University.

Chairman of the Board of Directors emphasized that the admission plan for colleges from 9-year base dropped by 5% (572 seats), and the plan from 11-year secondary education base increased by 21% compared with the previous year: "The admission plan from 11-year base to college is 9,687. The figure was 8004 last year. Approximately 1683 places increased".