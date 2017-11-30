Maleyka Abbaszade: Teachers don’t know how to use curriculum system

© Report

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Starting from 2012, teachers have been using only traditional tests.”

Report informs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of State Examination Center (SEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Maleyka Abbaszade said.

She stressed that the teachers were supposed to know how to use new tools in accordance with modern standards: “We have taught teachers during 20 years how to introduce traditional test tasks and they have mastered it. But teachers cannot use curriculum system and new tools, they don’t know how to do that. That’s why they don’t have to condemn the schoolchildren.”

Chairman of SEC said, the academic program at universities should be modernized beforehand and presented to teachers.

Abbaszade stressed that curriculum introduction varies in several districts: “In two years, schoolchildren will participate in the competition to be organized based on new rules. There are serious differences among average results in this area across the country.”