Mahabbat Veliyeva: In many cases, parents themselves initiate collection of money in schools

© Report.az

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Until today, Ministry of Education has not received any complaints regarding collection of money in schools."

Report informs, Head of Baku City Education Department Mahabbat Veliyeva has said.

According to her, all complaints received by the ministry, except for anonymous complaints, are immediately investigated. "In case of complaints received regarding the collection of money in schools, this will be immediately given a response."

M. Velieva noted that Ministry of Education and Department of Education in the city of Baku are categorically against collection of money in schools: "There are always discontent among public about collection of money in schools.We do not exclude that in many cases, parents themselves initiate collection of money in schools.However, the organizers of this are parents. Therefore, we must look to whom we send our complaint".

M. Veliyeva noted that schools should conduct conversation with parents' committees: "This issue must be taken under control.In many cases, when considering complaints, we see statements from parents. Parents noted that they voluntarily congratulated teachers for one or another reason. Probably, there is nothing wrong with that. We are against such organization by school, leadership of educational institutions and teachers. We are also against such cases when one parent forces others to participate in collection of money. I do not see anything wrong with the desire of parent to congratulate teacher personally. This all should occur on the basis of mutual respect and trust. We are supporters of this."