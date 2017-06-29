Mahabbat Valiyeva: Sometimes final evaluation not coincides with school-based assessment

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Sometimes final evaluation of pupils does not coincide with school-based assessment. There are a number of reasons, and we need to investigate it".

Report informs, Chairperson of the Baku City Education Department, Mahabbat Valiyeva, said.

She said that transition made from school environment to class environment: "Now teachers are always in the focus of attention, because any activity should be evaluated at the end. Performance of teachers should be also evaluated. Therefore, formative and summative assessment is inevitable at school".