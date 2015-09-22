​Lunar eclipse to be visible in Azerbaijan on September 28

Baku 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Lunar eclipse is to be visible from the territory of Azerbaijan on September 28.

Report was told by the Deputy director for scientific works of Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Khydyr Mikayilov.

According to him, the lunar eclipse is to start at 06:07 Baku time. This natural phenomenon will last until 9:27, that's to say, 3 hours and 20 minutes.

According to Mikayilov, the lunar eclipse will occur in Azerbaijan closer to the horizon: "Basically, from the territory of the country the process can be observed before 07:30. Sunrise won't let follow the process to the end."