List of new popular names for newborns in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Most of names included in the list for newborns recently in Azerbaijan are of Turkish origin."

Report was told by Deputy Chairman of the Terminology Commission, Doctor of Philology, Professor Sayali Sadigova.

According to her, during the year the list includes many new names: "In these latter days, parents prefer to name girls - Deniz, Daria, Damla, Nurgun, Nuray, and boys - Elnur, Aydamir, Alper. Alper is in the list of most popular names" .

S.Sadigova noted that some parents not properly assess the work of terminological commission in connection with the names: "Some parents think that terminological Commission opposes all names. However, our main goal is to prevent cases when our children shy, but instead feel proud while voicing their names. Is it logical when parents want to name their child Lemonade ?! ".

She stressed that the list does not include funny, weird name.

Deputy chairman of the commission said that some of the ancient names cannot be excluded from the list: "Borrowed names in Azerbaijan came from Arabic and Persian, they have adapted to the internal order of our language. These names cannot be excluded."