List of foreign universities Azerbaijani youth to study due to state program affirmed

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/The list of higher education institutions and priority areas of specialization for the youth to study abroad for the academic year 2015-2016 in the framework of "State Program on education of Azerbaijani youth abroad for the years of 2007-2015" was approved. Report was informed by the head of the sector on the affairs with NGOs and mass media, Jasarat Valehli.

According to him, the youth will be able to apply for 419 higher education institutions of 33 countries to study abroad for the academic year 2015-2016, in accordance with the appropriate priority areas.

In addition, the youth who want to continue their master's and doctoral studies at foreign higher education institutions for the academic year 2015-2016 will have the advantage during the process of selection of candidates to the state Program.

Currently, the preparation work is being carried out to organize the process of registration of documents more efficiently by the Ministry of Education. The public will be informed about the start and end dates of the process of registration of documents in the framework of the State Program for the academic year 2015-2016, as soon as possible.

It is requested not to submit the documents to the Ministry of Education in person or by mail before the start of registration of documents. The document submitted outside the process of registration of documents in accordance with the official announcement, will not be accepted.