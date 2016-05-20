Leyla Aliyeva receives diploma of Honorary Professor of Moscow State University

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, chairperson of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia – AMOR Leyla Aliyeva was awarded with the diploma of Honorary Professor of Moscow State University of Humanities and Economics, Report informs.

Prior to the ceremony, Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with the students.

The event also featured demonstration of a video on the activity of the University.

Rector of the University of Vagif Bayramov highlighted the activity of the University, as well as its international relations.

Then the diploma of Honorary Professor was presented to Leyla Aliyeva by the rector of the University of Vagif Bayramov.

Rector Vagif Bayramov recalled the visit of Leyla Aliyeva to the university years ago: “On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the university computer room was provided with modern equipment at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, linguistics room was also equipped with new state-of-the-art technologies,” he added.

Leyla Aliyeva thanked for the attention and looked forward to the opening of the Baku branch of the university said.

Employee of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Russia Arif Babayev highlighted Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

The event also featured a concert.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva signed the University`s guest book.