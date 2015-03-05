Launched receiving the electronic appeals in the first grades of schools in Baku

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Beginning from March 5, 2015, in Baku begins receiving electronic statements in the first grades of educational enterprises. Report informs, for the first time, starting with the 2015/2016 academic year, admission to the first grade of secondary schools, lyceums and gymnasiums from this day until September 15, will be held on the site www.mektebeqebul.edu.az.

Registration can be carried out either by the parent (or other legal representative) or at his request to set up in each school commission for receiving electronic documents, or in the alternative the Commission for Reception of documents acting in each administrative district of Baku.

Appeal to the first class facilities, gymnasiums and lyceums of Baku will be produced in electronic form from March 15 to April 15, and qualifying competition (exams) will be held from 15 April to 15 May.