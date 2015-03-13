 Top
    Close photo mode

    Khoshbakht Yusifzade awarded with the title of "Knight of Science and Art" of the Russian Academy

    Elmira Ramazanova awarded a diploma of foreign member of the section System research of bowels of the earth of RANS

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ The first vice-president of SOCAR, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade awarded the diploma of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences the honorary title and sign "Knight of Arts and Sciences".

    Report informs, at the regular meeting of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) President of ANAS, academician Akif Alizadeh handed Kh.Yusifzadeh diploma and a badge.

    A member of ANAS Elmira Ramazanova awarded a diploma of foreign member of the section "System research of bowels of the earth" of the RANS.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi