IT workshop conducted at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ A workshop on issues related to career opportunities in the field of information technologies (IT) and usage of e-government potential was held at Baku Higher Oil School.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, it was conducted by Acting Director of the Training and Education Centre of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Azerbaijan Republic Rauf Jabbarov and specialist of Data Processing Centre of the Ministry Elvin Jafarov. Students of the Higher School and Dean of BHOS Engineering department Zafar Gurbanov attended the event.

Rauf Jabbarov provided detailed information about modern information technologies and dwelled on career opportunities in this field. He emphasized that the main objective of the workshop was to raise young people’s awareness about this profession and prospects of career development in the information technologies.

Elvin Jafarov spoke about importance of such training courses. In his words, they aim at raising students’ interest to the work in the field of information technologies and help them to build a successful career as IT specialists. Elvin Jafarov also told about necessity to use electronic resources in the modern world effectively including potential of e-government.

Speaking about e-government resources, he said that it creates opportunities to provide information and electronic services to all citizensand legal entities of Azerbaijan as well as to foreign citizens and persons without citizenship residing in the republic.

At the end of the workshop, question and answer session took place.