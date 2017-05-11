ISESCO Director General: Baku Higher Oil School most prestigious university in the region

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Director General of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and Secretary General of Federation of the Universities of the Islamic World of the ISESCO Abdulaziz Othman Altwaijri, who recently visited a new campus of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), shares his thoughts and impressions upon a request from the BHOS Public Relations department.

Report was informed in the BHOS Public Relations department.

He said: “I am honoured to be your guest and visit the new campus of Baku immediately after its opening with participation of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev. At our meeting with Mr President, I congratulated him on the occasion of opening the modern premises of a higher educational institution in Baku, which is equipped up to the best international standards. Today I am very pleased to express my congratulations to all teachers, students and staff members of the Higher School on the opening of the new campus. Tour of this beautiful and magnificent building was an unforgettable experience and it left a lasting impression on me. Baku Higher Oil School is one of the best universities in the region, and I am sure that the BHOS new campus will become a centre of attraction for students, teachers and researchers from all over the world.

I would like to add that students, professors and staff members of the Higher School could be also justifiably proud of the successes attained by the Azerbaijan Republic in all spheres. Baku today attracts attention of the global community, and Azerbaijan has become an advanced country, which can serve as a model for the rest of the world. The rapid development, changes and achievements, which I have witnessed in Azerbaijan over the past ten years, have no precedent. What is happening in your country is an absolute miracle!

I wish all those studying and working at the Higher Oil School great and continued success. Let me assure you that both the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the Federation of the Universities of the Islamic World will further develop their cooperation with the BHOS. I am confident that in the nearest future the Baku Higher Oil School will be not only a leading educational institution in the region; it will turn into a large international training, research and scientific centre serving as a forum of exchange of knowledge and expertise.”