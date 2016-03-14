Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'It's no secret that percentage of involvement of children in pre-school education in Azerbaijan is low in comparison with other countries. Of course, it is both the objective and subjective reasons. Therefore, we have to learn international practice in this field and apply in our country'.

Report informs, Aydin Ahmadov, Chief of the Pre-school and General Education Department of the Ministry of Education said in the today's meeting on approval of composition of the working group, which has been established to prepare draft law 'On Pre-school Education' of Milli Majlis Committee on Science and Education.

The ministry's official said involvement of children in pre-school education to be increased to 90% in Azerbaijan until 2020.

He also noted that pre-school education has been established under the same format for a long period.

Touching upon necessity of formation of private gardens in Azerbaijan, Department Chief added this issue should be improved.

A.Ahmadov underlined that pre-school education is not considered compulsory in the country.