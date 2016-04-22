International seminar on Renewable Energy organized at BHOS

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Cooperation agreement between BHOS and the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan Republic was signed at BHOS. The event gathered Akim Badalov, the chair of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources, Jamil Malikov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Resources, Arzu Huseynova, Deputy Director of the Law and International Relations Department, Mr. Tom Weirich, Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations of American Council on Renewable Energy, Syed Zeenat, representative of economics section of US Embassy to Azerbaijan, BHOS management, professors and lecturers.

Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School, in his opening speech BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed guests and talked about newly established structures of BHOS, equipment available at BHOS new campus, BHOS international relations including cooperation directions with international companies. Mentioning establishment of the training and research center on renewable energy engineering at BHOS to contribute development of non-oil sector of Azerbaijan, Elmar Gasimov talked about plans on education and training unique engineers on renewable energy engineering specialization. BHOS Rector was convinced that the cooperation between BHOS and the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources would serve for education and training of highly qualified specialists in the field of renewable and alternative energy engineering based on the contemporary educational programme and the dissemination of knowledge in the frames of ‘lifelong education’ conception.

Akim Badalov, the chair of the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources said he was pleased that BHOS, one of the leading higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan and the Agency entered the cooperation agreement. He said that cooperation would lead to establishment of education and research center on renewable energy engineering at BHOS new campus, realization of the project on education and training of engineers in the field of renewable energy engineering etc.

Mr. Tom Weirich, Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations of American Council on Renewable Energy also said he was pleased of being at one of the leading universities of the country drawing attention of the attendees that he had been working for US Council on Renewable Energy for more than 10 years. He highly valued the works directed to establishment of the training and research center on renewable energy engineering at BHOS and all works in the same directions. Then there started signing of the agreement between BHOS and the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan Republic.

The agreement envisages organization of familiarization visits for BHOS students to the objects and sites of the Agency, offering opportunities by the Agency for BHOS students’ internship, involvement in joint research connected with the use of renewable and alternative energy resources, organization of lectures by the specialists of the Agency for BHOS students and employees on renewable and alternative energy, joint organization of workshops and conferences dedicated to renewable and alternative energy resources.