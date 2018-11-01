 Top
    Institute of Linguistics starts monitoring radio

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Monitoring department of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi has started monitoring to check the compliance of radio channels with the norms of the Azerbaijani literary language," department chief Sevinj Aliyeva told Report.

    She said that the institute constantly conducts monitorings: "All radios are involved in monitoring, and we are mainly monitoring programs with wider audience."

    She noted that the Institute conducts monitoring to find out whether the norms of literary language are observed in all mass media: "By the end of the year, we will hold a conference to announce the results of media monitoring, including the websites, newspapers, TV and radio. But this time the conference will be different, we will try to solve problems in a lively form through debates. Instead of announcing results, we will try to find solutions to problems. Because the same things are repeated for many years."

