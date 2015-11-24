Institute of Linguistics: Mistakes of Azerbaijani language mostly fixed in Nasimi and Narimanov districts

Baku. 24 November.REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring carried out by the Institute of Linguistics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) in three district of Baku city regarding whether language norms complied with in street names, advertising and posters and address labels, ended.

Report was told by Gulu Maharramli, Professor, Head of Monitoring Department of the Institute of Linguistics.

'Monitoring results will be made public in coming days', he said.

According to Department Head, most mistakes recorded in the territory of Nasimi and Narimanov districts.

There a many language faults on the posters of service areas, public catering, trade entities and car repair enterprises, G.Maharramli stated.