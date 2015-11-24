 Top
    Close photo mode

    Institute of Linguistics: Mistakes of Azerbaijani language mostly fixed in Nasimi and Narimanov districts

    Monitoring carried out by ANAS's Institute of Linguistics in 3 districts of Baku completed

    Baku. 24 November.REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring carried out by the Institute of Linguistics of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) in three district of Baku city regarding whether language norms complied with in street names, advertising and posters and address labels, ended.

    Report was told by Gulu Maharramli, Professor, Head of Monitoring Department of the Institute of Linguistics.

    'Monitoring results will be made public in coming days', he said.

    According to Department Head, most mistakes recorded in the territory of Nasimi and Narimanov districts.

    There a many language faults on the posters of service areas, public catering, trade entities and car repair enterprises, G.Maharramli stated. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi