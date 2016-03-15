Japanese corporation ​INPEX holds training at BHOS

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese corporation INPEX held training for Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) students, Report informs citing the BHOS press-service.

Before the training started, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov met with the INPEX delegation led by Vice-President Akihito Kurashira and Masanori Kurihara, Professor, Department of Resources and Environmental Engineering, Waseda University, as well as the representatives of the SOCAR Upstream Management. Welcoming the guests, Rector Gasimov expressed his honor for having the opportunity to host them again at the higher school, underlying his strong belief of the presentations to be one of the remarkable and useful ones for the students. He also said that the presentation integrating the theoretical and practical information would contribute in enriching the students’ practical knowledge, stressing that the Japanese educational and industrial development level was a role model. The Rector expressed his gratitude to SOCAR Upstream Management and INPEX representatives for supporting organization of this event.

Expressing his gratitude for the hospitality Prof. Kurihara recalled good impressions from his recent visit to BHOS and thanked the Rector for the opportunity to meet the students. Underlying this meeting as initial steps for further collaboration, Prof. Kurihara expressed his assurance for effective partnership relations in future. Later, Prof. Kurihara made a presentation on Challenges to Oil/Development in More Difficult Conditions, Beyond Conventional Oil/Gas Development. Then the Q&A session started. Representatives of the Embassy of Japan in Azerbaijan attended the event.