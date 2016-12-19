Innovations for 2016 final exams in Azerbaijan named

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Results of first stage of the 9th grade final exams will be posted on pupil's personal account after a month".

Report informs, Chairwoman of the State Exam Center Board of Directors Maleyka Abbaszade said addressing "Rules of final assessment (attestation) of pupils of general education level" conference in the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University.

According to her, these results will even include opinions of experts.

M.Abbaszade noted that pupils will be able to apply for studying at secondary specialized educational institutions (colleges) according to the results of final exams.

She said that the 2nd stage of final exam will be held on June 14, after end of the academic year: "Results will be announced after two days after the exams. Then pass marks will be determined. The rules are still being discussed".