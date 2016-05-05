Innovation to be applied in calculation of teachers' wages

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Diagnostic evaluation of teachers will be carried out in other cities and regions of the country in the relevant order. Then according to the strategy, we plan transition to the second stage of the wage reform - differential payroll system, namely, depending on the level of professionalism and labor results.

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said during awarding ceremony of the 'The best presentation' contest, organized in Gulustan Palace on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The minister said that steps taken during 2 years for stimulating teacher's labor have caused increase in the prestige of this profession: 'Thus, in 2014, diagnostic evaluation of 30,000 teachers carried out in Baku as well as 26,000 teachers in 3 cities and 9 regions of the country in 2015. So, teaching load of 40% has increased 1,5-fold, while wages 2-fold. As a result, average monthly salaries of the teachers came up with the appropriate indicator in the country'.

Also M.Jabbarov mentioned achievement of significant progress in the ratio of teachers to students: 'This figure reached from 1:10-to 1:12 ratio in 2015-2016 compared to 2012-2013 academic years'.