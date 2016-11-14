Indonesian Ambassador visited BHOS

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with the Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, welcoming the honorable guest, Rector Elmar Gasimov told him about development of business relations between two countries in the fields of economics, tourism, culture and education. He also informed the guest about history of the Higher School established by a Decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, BHOS achievements and conditions, created for education of the students and training of high-qualified professionals for oil and gas industry. Elmar Gasimov emphasized that BHOS constantly develops business relations with leading universities and companies around the world.

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie expressed his gratitude for the cordial reception and dwelled on establishment of cooperation between BHOS and Indonesian universities in the framework of the broader cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia. The Ambassador invited BHOS’ professors, students and staff members to attend Indonesian Culture Festival to be held on November 19-20 in Baku.

Spheres of the future cooperation between BHOS and Indonesian universities including student and teacher exchange programs and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed. At the end of the meeting, Rector Elmar Gasimov presented the Indonesian Ambassador with BHOS Honorable Guest diploma.