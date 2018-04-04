IADC conducts workshop at Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) held a workshop, which was entitled “The Status and Future of Drilling Rig Automation” and arranged by International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC).

It was conducted by Director of Business and Technology Development - Rig Systems of National Oilwell Varco company (NOV) Tom Yost. SOCAR AQS Drilling Manager, IADC Caspian Chapter Chairman Graham Clark, NOV Branch Manager for the Caspian Region Ramiz Imamkuliev and Drilling Engineer at BP, IADC Committee Member Tural Naghibayli also participated in the event that gathered more than 70 undergraduates of the Higher School. Its main objective was to familiarize the students with current situation and the newest trends in the field of drilling rig automation.

Opening the workshop and welcoming the participants, BHOS Vice Rector for General Affairs Rashad Hasanov spoke about effective cooperation between the Higher School and International Association of Drilling Contractors. Director of Business and Technology Development of NOV company Tom Yost made a presentation and showed video materials on the workshop subject. He also shared his own experience of the work on drilling rig automation. In conclusion, Tom Yost thanked the students for their active and successful participation in the workshop. He also noted that he was delighted to see the Higher School’s campus and its facilities, and the conditions created there for the students.

At the end of the workshop, the IADC representatives answered numerous questions from the undergraduates.