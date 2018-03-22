Higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan will teach "Islamic Studies"

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Islamic Studies" specialty has been created at higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the "Classification of Qualifications (Programs) of Bachelor Degree in Higher Education".

According to the amendment, "Islamic Studies" has been added to the section "Humanitarian and Social Specialties". Only the "Religion Studies" specialty has been taught so far.

The Cabinet of Ministers made this amendment after the proposal from the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.