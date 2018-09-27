Gurban Yetirmishli: If Otman Bozdag volcano erupted 5 years later, surrounding houses would be in mud

Tbilisi. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tremors registered in recent days in Azerbaijan are characteristic for the seismic zone at the background, Gurban Yetirmishli, head of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Report.

According to him, these are very weak tremors: "There is always an earthquake. Simply, there is an activation and silence phase of tectonic movements”.

Yetirmishli also said that an operative study of the eruptions in Otman-Bozdag mud volcano has been carried out these days: During the investigation, the depth of the eruption, durability in minutes, the subsequent phases, energy, the range and other parameters were determined.

Mərkəzin baş direktoru Otman-Bozdağ palçıq vulkanının püskürmə səbəbini isə belə izah edib: "Bu, yerin daxilində baş verən hərəkətlər və sıxılmalarla bağlıdır. Palçıq vulkanları olan ərazilərin 99 faizi neft-qaz zonalarıdır. Yeraltı laylarda qazların yığılması da bununla bağlıdır. Bu vulkanların yaxınlığında yaşayış məntəqələrinin olmayacağı təqdirdə, böyük təhlükəsi ola bilməz”.

Q.Yetirmişli vurğulayıb ki, aktiv vulkanların püskürmə ehtimalını öyrənmək üçün ötürücülər quraşdırılmalıdır. “Hazırda vulkanların göstəriciləri kənardan müəyyənləşdirilir. Vulkanlar ətrafında qısamüddətli ötürücülər qoyulsa, orada baş verən daxili sıxlıq, partlayış və digər bu kimi proseslərin monitorinqini həyata keçirmək mümkün olardı”

Otman-Bozdag Mud Volcano is one of the most active volcanoes. An eruption occurred in the volcano last year. It’s eruption is a good thing. If it erupted 5 years later, surrounding houses would be in mud.

Director General of Center explained the cause of the eruption of Otman-Bozdag mud volcano: "It is related to movements and pressure inside the ground. 99 percent of mud volcanoes are oil and gas zones. The accumulation of gases in the underground layers is also related to this. If there were no settlements in the neighborhood, there can be no great danger."

Yetirmishli underlined that transmitters should be installed to study probability of eruption of active volcanoes.

"At present, indicators of volcanoes are determined from the outside. If short-circuited transmitters are installed around the volcanoes, it would be possible to monitor the internal density, explosion, and so on."