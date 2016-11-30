Guests from Indonesia visited BHOS

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Indonesian delegation led by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to the Azerbaijan Republic Husnan Bey Fananie visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with BHOS teachers and students.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, the delegation included senior managers of a number of Indonesian state agencies and higher education institutions.

On behalf of the Rector Elmar Gasimov, BHOS Vice-rector for Training, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov welcomed the Indonesian delegation members visiting Azerbaijan and Baku Higher Oil School. He informed the guests about BHOS history, academic activity and international relations. Ramiz Humbatov emphasized that appeal of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev We shall Transform Oil Capital into Human Capital has been successfully implemented at Baku Higher Oil School established upon a Decree by the Head of the State.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie expressed his gratitude for warm reception and informed that the delegation members visited Azerbaijan in order to participate in the Indonesian Culture Festival in Baku. The Ambassador showed keen interest to development of cooperation between two countries in the field of science and education, and expressed readiness to provide strong support to such cooperation.

The guests emphasized that such meetings serve to strengthen bilateral relations. Prospects of cooperation between universities of the two countries in various fields including science and education and other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.