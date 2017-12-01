Gianni Bardazzi conducts master class at Baku Higher Oil School

© BANM

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ Maire Tecnimont Group Special Initiatives and Regions Coordination Senior Vice President Gianni Bardazzi conducted a master class on innovation technologies, business and leadership at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

The event was attended by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Region Business Specialist Alessia Mangiapane, Manager of KT-Kinetics Technology SpA Azerbaijan Branch Office, which represents Maire Tecnimont Group in the county, Niccoló Heilpern, and BHOS graduates working currently at the company. The master class was conducted for the Higher School undergraduates including the students who took internship at KT-Kinetics Technology.

Having welcomed the participants, Rector Elmar Gasimov introduced Gianni Bardazzi as one of the best friends of the Higher School and extended his gratitude to him for the support provided to BHOS graduates and arrangements made for the students’ internship at the company. He also expressed confidence that they would meet the company management’s expectations.

Developing the master-class topic, Gianni Bardazzi spoke about appearance and rapid development of innovations and technologies in our days, planning in business and developing, and implementation of innovative and groundbreaking ideas. He also provided practical examples on the subject from real life.

The undergraduates were particularly interested in the report on leadership. The guest told about main features and qualities, which every true leader shall possess. Answering their questions, he spoke about Human Resources policy and procedures and informed them about main stages of recruitment process at the company.

In closing the master class, Vice President of Maire Tecnimont Group Gianni Bardazzi expressed his gratitude to BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov for effective and successful cooperation.