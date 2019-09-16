Georgian Deputy Education Minister thanks President of Azerbaijan

"The Georgian government attaches great importance to the construction of a new Georgian school in the Gakh region of Azerbaijan," Georgian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Levan Kharatishvili told Report's local bureau.

According to him, the opening of any school, that meets modern requirements is a positive step. "We thank the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and our Azerbaijani partners for the commissioning of the new building of the Alibayli village school in Gakh region."

The Deputy Minister underlined the close partnership and friendship between Georgia and Azerbaijan and expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani partners for these relations.

Notably, on October 29, 2018 President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On measures for the construction of a new comprehensive school in Alibeyli village of Gakh region." The Ministry of Education was initially allocated AZN 1 million from the Presidential Reserve Fund for the construction of a new secondary school.

The new building of the comprehensive school named after Shota Rustaveli was put into operation on September 13, 2019.