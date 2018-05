Baku. May 8. REPORT.AZ/ Earth is expected to have a G2- class geomagnetic storm on May 17.

Report informs referring to foreign media, geomagnetic excitement will increase on May 18.

In addition, there will be again a geomagnetic storm next month. So ,G1 class storm will occur on June 2.

Notably, the strongest storm of this year was recorded on April 20.