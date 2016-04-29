General Meeting of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences kicks off

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ General meeting of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) launched at the main building of the Academy.

Report informs, the meeting was attended by the Head of the Presidential Administration (PA) Ramiz Mehdiyev, Head of the Humanitarian Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Fatma Abdullazade, Deputy Prime Minister Elchin Efendiyev, State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs, Kamal Abdulla, Rector of the Baku branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University, Nargiz Pashayeva, First Vice-President of SOCAR, Khoshbakht Yusifzade, Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Faig Tagizade, Education Minister Mikail Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade and other competent state authorities' officials, academicians and corresponding members of ANAS, directors of institutes and organizations.

At the beginning of the event, Participants of the meeting have been acquainted with the exhibition of scientific achievements of ANAS institutes and organizations.

Opening the meeting with a speech, President of ANAS, academician Akif Alizade delivered the issues on the agenda to the participants.

Later, the academician made a final report on implementation of the State Program "On National Strategy for development of science in the Republic of Azerbaijan in years 2009-2015".

After the speech, the report will be discussed.

Besides this, the event will also discuss some issues related to structural reforms in the ANAS, as well Gold medal named after Nizami Ganjavi and awards of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences will be presented to prizers.