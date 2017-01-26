Foreign historians to cover Muslims deportation issue and genocide by Armenian nationalists

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Plan of scientific research institutions for 2017 approved at regular session of the Scientific Council of the Institute of History of ANAS.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of ANAS, according to the plan, the institute will publish a three-volume "History of Azerbaijan", the book "History of Zangazur" and "History of Sheki."

According to the institute director, Milli Majlis deputy, ANAS correspondent member Yagub Mahmudov, new edition of "History of Azerbaijan" will be focused on the study of historical lands of Azerbaijan.

Plans for collaboration with the Institute of scientific institutions in Austria, Poland, Pakistan and other countries are underway.

Director of the Institute announced that, IV International scientific conference dedicated to the genocides of Turkic-Muslim population will be held in April 2017. Along with scientists from Azerbaijan foreign historians will also take part at the forum, who will highlight the theme of Muslims deportation and genocide by Armenian nationalists.