Explanatory Dictionary of poetry of Muhammad Fuzuli published

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of ANAS published Explanatory Dictionary of poetry of Fuzuli. Report was told by an editor, Professor Sevil Mehdiyeva.

According to her, the dictionary prepared by scientists of the Department of History and Dialectology Language Institute, was completed by the 500th anniversary of the birth of the great poet: For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan linguistics interpretation of the words of the poet's works written in his native language given in the dictionary.

The dictionary includes loanwords, regardless of origin, which were used by the poet when writing works in the Azerbaijani language, characteristic of poetic language shades of meaning was clarified.

The editor also noted that the dictionary contains 4760 words: The book was first published in Türkological context.

It is also important for the studying Fizuli in terms of scientific and theoretical study of poetic language of Fizuli.

The dictionary published by publishing house Elm.