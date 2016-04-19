Exam results for school principal post in Azerbaijan declared

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today the Ministry of Education has hold a press conference regarding final results of the recruitment exam for school principal post and Republican Subject Olympiads.

Report informs, addressing in the press conference Deputy Chief of the ministry's Human Resources Department Eshgi Baghirov said that results of the exams, held for recruitment to the post of principal of general educations institutions included in the system of the organization, have been revealed.

According to him, 1591 persons of 2260, which electronic applications confirmed, participated in the exam, 493 people to 597 vacancies qualified for interview.

Also information was provided in the conference about the results of Republican subject Olympiads on physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology and computer science.

Speaking about the results Chief of the ministry's Department for Education Development Programs Emin Amrullayev noted that 16 people won the first, 33 people second and 54 people third place.