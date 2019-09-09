English Language Week starts in Baku

The United States Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Baku American Center have announced the official opening of English Language Week, an annual week-long celebration of the English language, Report informs. From September 9 until September 13, 100 English-language teachers from across Azerbaijan will gather at the American Center to participate in a series of events that will help them adapt their lessons to emphasize building practical communications skills. Some of the techniques they will learn include how to effectively deploy video lectures in their curricula, how to meaningfully integrate social media into the classroom, and other methods of harnessing technology to engage contemporary learners.