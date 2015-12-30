 Top
    ​Elmar Gasimov receives 'Rector of the Year' Diploma

    Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov was awarded the diploma as the Rector of the Year Contest winner organized by Universities of Azerbaijan Facebook page for 2014/2015 academic year.

    As the rector of the top higher education institution in the national universities ranking, Mr. Gasimov gained the above title for his active involvement in university’s social life, his positive image among students, the efforts to provide necessary conditions for BHOS students, maintenance of close relations with mass media and the results (41%) of the symbolic secret voting carried out amongst students of other higher educational institutions.

    It is worth to remind here that the winners of the two previously held voting were Academician Abel Maharramov, Rector of Baku State University and Hafiz Pashayev, Rector of Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy.

    This year, Rector of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University Ibrahim Jafarov and Rector of Azerbaijan State Economics University Adalat Muradov came second and third respectively. 

