Elmar Gasimov meets with Director General of Mexican Institute of Petroleum

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan Juan Rodrigo Labardini and Director General of Mexican Institute of Petroleum (IMP) Ernesto Ríos Patrón visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and met with the rector Elmar Gasimov.

Report was told in the BHOS, the meeting, which was held at the Higher School campus, also gathered Head of Product Technology department of IMP Marco Antonio Osorio Bonilla, attaché of the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan Mario Fernández and Assistant to the Ambassador Elnur Bagirov.

Having welcomed the guests, the rector ElmarGasimov spoke about BHOS latest developments and recent activities. He informed that the Higher School currently admits Bachelor’s and Master’s degree students and plans to start offering Ph.D. programs to those young specialists who want to conduct scientific research.

Speaking about development of oil and gas industry and oil companies operating in Mexico, IMP Director General Ernesto Ríos Patrón noted that the MexicanInstituteofPetroleum, which was established in 1965, is the largest public research center and services provider in the oil and gas sector of the country. IMP major activities include, among others, applied scientific research, development of new technologies, and professional training of personnel for the petroleum industry, he said.

The meeting participants discussed prospects of establishing bilateral cooperation, which could include exchange programs for students and teachers and joint scientific and research work. In the words of Ernesto Ríos Patrón, the MexicanInstituteofPetroleum is ready to share its specialists’ expertise with BHOS teachers and provide necessary support to them in developing new textbooks, curriculum and training materials.

Theguestswerealsogivenatouraround the Baku Higher Oil School campus and were acquainted with its infrastructure and conditions created there for students. Theyvisitedtraining laboratories and classrooms where advanced technologies are applied, the sports complex and other facilities.