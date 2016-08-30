Education Ministry to deliver textbooks to students till September 5

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education will ensure delivery of all textbooks to the students till September 5.

Report was told by Jasarat Valehli, Head of Public Relations Department of the ministry.

According to the ministry's spokesman, 6 623 135 copies of 261 new textbooks and teaching aids have been published in this regard.

The new edition of the textbooks has been delivered to the district (city) education authorities since mid-August and distributed to schools.

The appeal of the Education Ministry to the students and their parents declares to get textbooks at relevant schools until September 5.