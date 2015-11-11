 Top
    Education Ministry: Students may get scholarship after I semester

    Sector Head: Students having low results will not get scholarship

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ Only students studying under state order got scholarship up to date. But, hereinafter, those, who study on paid basis will get scholarship, too. It concerns both state and private higher education institutions.

    Report informs, Sulhaddin Gozalov, Head of the Sector for Support to Students and Exchange Problems of Science and Education Department of the Ministry of Education said in the press conference Wednesday.

    Only students showing high results in the entrance exams held by SSAC and studying under state order will get scholarship in I semester, Natig Ibrahimov, Deputy Head of Science and Education Department of the Ministry said: Others after I semester under new regulations. 

