Education Ministry sends over 11,000 textbooks to Azerbaijanis in Georgia

Tbilisi. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan continues its efforts in supplying books in Azerbaijani language to our compatriots living in Georgia.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, ministry has sent 11,500 books to Azerbaijani-speaking schools in Georgia. The books under 11 titles for 2017/2018 academic year consist of Azerbaijan language, literature and methodic facilities for teachers.

The books will be handed over to Azerbaijani-speaking schools by the Ministry of Science and Education of Georgia.

The event organized on the occasion of presentation of books was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador in Georgia Dursun Hasanov, attaché of the Embassy for cultural and humanitarian affairs Samira Agayeva, employees of the Ministry of Science and Education of Georgia Georgi Gurgenidze and Nana Kilasonia.

It was noted that as of today Azerbaijan Ministry of Education has sent 85,000 textbooks and methodic facilities for Azerbaijanis living in Georgia.

The ambassador Dursun Hasanov told reporters that this tradition dates back to 1994. Today, the President Iham Aliyev successfully continues this policy. The head of Azerbaijani state constantly pays attention to our compatriots in Georgia.