Education Ministry develops regulations for teachers certification

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Education for the first time developed regulations for certification of instructors.

Report informs, head of human resources department of the ministry Eshgi Bagirov told.

According to him, documents related to this have already been submitted to Cabinet of Ministers: “Certification of teachers will be carried out after approval of regulations. After that we will consider adjustment of labor contracts with those instructors. Those failing certification, of course, will not be able to get job in the institution”.

E. Bagirov told that certification will be administered after diagnostic assessment. The ministry official told that they haven’t yet taken decision on which teachers will be attracted to certification: “Of course this process will not embrace all teachers. Initially a trial target group will be selected. Because certification of 150 thousand teachers on one day is not possible. Those without state education document and accepted to the job bypassing competition will not be permitted to participate in both diagnostic assessment and certification.”