Education Ministry: Delivery of textbooks for pupils completes

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The delivery of textbooks to schools for pupils in 2017-2018 academic year, completed.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Education.

According to information, it is planned to distribute textbooks to pupils before the new academic year starts.

Pupils and their parents may apply to the relevant schools until September 8 and obtain textbooks.

The information reads that in case a problem arises in connection with the textbook supply, the school administration should be informed.