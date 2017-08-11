Education Ministry: 200 Azerbaijani students to study at Hungarian high schools

© Report

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The selection of Azerbaijani students, going for studies to Hungarian higher education institutions for 2017-2018, has ended.

Report was informed at the Press Service of the Education Ministry.

The Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan has conducted the selection together with the Hungarian side within the framework of “The Work Program between the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Hungarian Human Resources Ministry for 2015-2017".

The final decision was made after reviewing the documents of students by the scholarship committee and higher education institutions. In accordance with the selection results, 200 people have obtained the right to receive education at Hungarian higher education institutions.

The majority of students have received an opportunity to study at Debrecen University, Budapest Business School, Corvinus University of Budapest and other higher education institutions. Some 107 of them will study a master’s degree, 83 – bachelor and 10 – PhD.

Overall, in 2015-2016 academic year, 51 people and in 2016-2017 academic year, 182 students received a scholarship for studying in Hungary.