Education minister names main problem of doctoral and master studies

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, the main problem with doctoral and master's studies in Azerbaijan is that preparation of academic staff in the universities is not carried out at the expense of the state, but at the expense of higher education institutions themselves".

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at XXI Republican Scientific Conference of PhD students and young researchers.

According to him, such an approach creates ground for a number of negative factors observed in recent years and does not fully reflect the priorities of state policy.

Regarding organization of research activities, the minister said that it becomes one of the crucial factors of the continuously growing competition for universities: "Thus, research activity has specific weight of 20% among the criteria used in the preparation of world rating lists. Adoption of "On Science" law has led to addition of the provision of establishment of research universities to the legislation. The universities, winning this status, will be financially supported by the state. Along with conduction of fundamental and research studies at these universities, also, implementation of staffing and information provision for scientific fields based on high technology, is also considered".