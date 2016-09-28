Education Minister dismissed college director for negligence

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ The fact of intervention has been revealed in the territory of the Baku Food Industry College, which locates in Nizami district, Baku city.

Report informs citing the Public Relations Department of the ministry, construction of a new residential complex has been launched by Inteks LLC in the football field of the college's territory. Cracks appeared in the walls of the building's basement and in some classrooms. The building's sustainability was damaged due to very close location of the involved equipment to the building and excavation for the foundation.

In addition to serious impediment to the educational process, the construction works threaten life and health of teaching staff and students.

Director of the Baku Food Industry College Anar Mayilov has showed negligence and not taken any measures to prevent intervention to the territory of the building. Due to the mentioned shortcomings, A.Mayilov was dismissed on September 23, 2016 according to the order of the Minister of Education.