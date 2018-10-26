Education Minister: About 6,000 foreigners study in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to global education, Azerbaijan's Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov.

Report informs that the minister was speaking at a round table on the topic “Investment in the Future: Towards Sustainable and Inclusive Development” held as part of the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum at the ADA University.

He noted the importance of education in the development of any country.

"Azerbaijan is actively investing in education for both local and foreign students. Nearly 6,000 foreign students are currently studying in Azerbaijan. In addition, by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, for the next 5 years, 200 scholarships were allocated for students from OIC member countries and the Non-Aligned Movement. Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to the development of global education”, he said.

The minister also stressed that all spheres of the country's life activities benefit from a high level of education.