Education minister: A school in Jojug Marjanli will be ready in September

Baku. 15 March.REPORT.AZ/ "Since independence of Azerbaijan, part of our territories has been occupied by Armenia. Displacement of persons affects education system. About 700 educational institutions have been destroyed as a result of the occupation".

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said addressing Baku meeting of the Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

He said that Armenians continue to violate ceasefire regime, this is, also, targeting educational institutions: "We have not forgotten killing of Fariz Badalov by an Armenian sniper in Aghdam district in 2011. The Armenian authorities impede peaceful resolution of the conflict by various provocations".

M.Jabbarov added that problems of refugees and internally displaced persons are kept in the focus of attention in Azerbaijan: "Tuition fees of refugee and internally displaced children are paid at the public expense. In last 12 years, 70% of schools in the country have been renovated and new ones built. In addition to residential houses, construction of a school building started in Jojug Marjanli and the school will be ready for its first students in September this year".